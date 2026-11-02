How can you build your fundraising army?

You know and I know that there’s no budget to hire more people to help you out.

You and I know that you’ve needed more help for a long time.

Someone to come and help you design that brochure. Or someone to stuff envelopes.

Someone to go get those auction items. Someone to go research grants for you. Someone to call back that donor. Someone to print out the thank-you notes. Someone to make sure the goodie bags are on the event tables.

You know. Someone to pick up the slack.

How can you find that person (or people?)

How can you get the help you need, even without the budget or putting more hours in the day?

I have two words for you.

Fundraising Volunteers.

Do you want more fundraising volunteers?

Do you want help with all of the little things you’d rather have someone else do?

Do you want people for your phone-a-thon? Or people to help you raise more money?

You will love Your Ultimate Guide to Fundraising with Volunteers.

In this four-week e-course, you will get instructions, resource lists, worksheets, checklists, surveys, quizzes and more to help you get the fundraising help that you need to succeed.

What’s inside?

November 15th: Week 1: Finding & Interviewing Fundraising Volunteers Best websites to recruit volunteers

Which corporations have robust volunteering programs

Compelling Volunteer job descriptions

Help your volunteers feel valued: Super volunteer surveys

How to show you’ll be a good partner for corporations

Recruiting younger volunteers/diverse volunteers

How volunteers can earn you money right away Nov 22nd: Week 2: Engaging Fundraising Volunteers Current trends in corporate volunteering

Making partnerships work

How to create a partnership agreement

Pro-bono volunteering

Getting more out of your board members Nov 29th: Week 3: Fundraising with Volunteers, Step by Step How corporate volunteers can raise money for your nonprofit

Phone-a-thons with volunteers

Board volunteers and fundraising

Turning volunteers into donors

The real treasure in your volunteer community Dec 6th: Week 4: Retaining Fundraising volunteers & Ending Partnerships Meaningful check-ins and appreciation events

Best phrases to keep your volunteers happy

Short term versus long term volunteering

Having those difficult conversations

How to redirect volunteers.

What’s more, this e-course is on sale for 50% off until November 10th .

Your Ultimate Guide to Fundraising with Volunteers e-course is only $77.97, and then on November 11th, the price becomes $148.

Get your HALF OFF discount now!

If the 50% discount isn’t enough to have you clicking buy, these FIVE free gifts will surely do the trick.

You’ll get

#1 a BONUS webinar recording on how to recruit volunteers

AND

#2 ANOTHER bonus webinar recording on how to use volunteers to fundraise

#3! PLUS an interview with Desiree Adaway on having difficult conversations

#4: PLUS bonus materials like:

Fabulous Phone-a-thon checklist Volunteer job survey Board fundraising questionnaire to pass out at your next board meeting AND MORE!

#5: AND on December 10th: We’ll have a Volunteer Management Q&A with Desiree Adaway and Mazarine Treyz

WHEW! That’s a lot of goodies … and you get it all FREE when you try Your Ultimate Guide to Fundraising with Volunteers for 50% off.

Even if you’re a small, rural, isolated nonprofit, you can get the volunteer help you need, from all over the world!

<Get your HALF OFF discount now!

Who are we?

Desiree Adaway:

As the former Director of Volunteer Mobilization for Habitat for Humanity, Ms. Adaway raised over $10M with volunteers. She consults with nonprofits around volunteer recruitment and retention, program effectiveness, and more. Previous clients include: Rotary International, YWCA, and more.

Mazarine Treyz:

Mazarine Treyz has raised thousands of dollars with volunteers for small nonprofits for years, including using phone-a-thons, earned income streams, event fundraising, and more. She has raised over $1M for nonprofits. She is the author of 5 star rated books, including: The Wild Woman’s Guide to Fundraising, The Wild Woman’s Guide to Social Media and Get the Job! Your Fundraising Career Empowerment Guide.

What have people said about Desiree Adaway and Mazarine Treyz’s V olunteer trainings?

From the Director of Education at Meals-on-Wheels National:

From VolunteerMatch and Nonprofits:

What is an E-course?

An e-course is written material, sent to you every week, in a printable format. It will also include two recorded webinars and a recorded podcast. We created this format so that you can go at your own pace, and fit the e-course into your busy schedule. Want to see a sample of Your Ultimate Guide to Fundraising with Volunteers? Just Click Here.

Is it live?

One person asked, is it a live webinar that I’ll need to login to attend? It is not a live webinar. Because of everyone’s busy schedules, we are making this e-course of written material, plus two recorded webinars, and a podcast recording, so that you can learn this information exactly when it is convenient for you.

How long will the course take me to complete?

The course will take roughly 2 hours a week. There’s also two recorded webinars that may take a little more time.

Will there be printable materials?

Yes! Every week you will get an email with an attached pdf that you can print and put into a binder.

Will there be any opportunities to ask questions?

Absolutely! You can email me unlimited emails for the duration of the course.

Will there be practice exercises to complete?

Yes, there will be practice exercises to complete. I include worksheets and templates in all of my webinars and e-courses. I believe that if you apply your learning instantly, then it sticks!

Is there a money-back guarantee?

YES! If you are not satisfied for any reason, I offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The price is $77.97 until November 10th, and then the price rises to $147. Get your HALF OFF discount now!

What are you waiting for?

Buy now







