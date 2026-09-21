After Under-Developed, the Deluge

Shafted: Research Report Part 1

Why Nonprofit Fundraising Staff are Shafted

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We’ve got a problem. Our nonprofit culture is SICK.

We’ve got low donor retention, high fundraising staff turnover, dwindling returns, increasing competition for dollars, and attacks from the private sector calling us “inefficient.”

Here’s our challenge: Whether it’s the Underdeveloped Report telling fundraisers we are set up to fail, with:

6 months+ of no fundraising staff

The revolving door of fundraising professionals

No culture of philanthropy, and

No support from senior leadership

We know we often succeed in spite of, not because of our working environment!

Download this research report and learn more about how our system is sick.

If you would like to tweet about this report, here are some sample tweets to get you started:

“Have you had some turnover in fundraising staff lately? Check out this research report on fundraising turnover: http://ht.ly/nd5Pl”

“How can you get more money for your nonprofit and help your fundraiser succeed? Click here to find out: http://ht.ly/nd5Pl”

“Have you ever wondered why you just can’t seem to keep good help? Fundraising turnover drags our sector down. Let’s talk about why. http://ht.ly/nd5Pl”