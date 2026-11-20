Sending the last emails of the year can be nerve-wracking.

Will they give?

How will you get them to give?

According to Blackbaud’s online giving survey, about 40 percent of online gifts are made in December.

And 40-60 percent of those gifts are made the last two days of the year.

You can do a few things to get more donations with your year-end appeal emails.

1. You can consistently communicate all year with your supporters. This is really the most important thing.

2. You can write a killer subject line. Not just “Give us donations” but “Did you know…”

3. Speak to your supporters in participation language and help them see how they’re helping your cause. Tell them you noticed that they cared.

4. You can tell the story of ONE issue that you’re working on and reinforce this in all three of your year-end emails.

5. You can also talk about the tax write-offs for end of year giving.

6. You can survey people who are on your list to see which aspects of your mission they care about the most, to make sure that you’re writing the right things.

7. You can make sure it’s easy to donate on your email with a big donate button that stands out from everything else.

8. You can tell a compelling story in your emails and ramp up the urgency at the end of the year.

There’s so much more that you can do, I can’t tell you everything here. But…

Do you want to make your year-end emails the best they can be and reach people exactly when they’re thinking of giving to you?

Want some extra help with your year-end emails?

Normally I charge upwards of $197 for this service of helping people edit their year-end appeals and make them more effective.

But because you are a loyal reader, I am going to offer this service, for all three of your year-end appeal emails, for just $97.

Right now I have 5 slots open for people who would like a little extra help on their year-end appeals. But you have to act fast. This discount ends on December 23rd, and then it goes back up to the regular price of $197.

How does it work?

1. We have a quick phonecall and you chat with me about your cause and where you’re at with your appeals.

2. You send me your year-end appeal emails as they stand now

3. I edit the emails and send them back to you.

4. You can make more edits and send them back to me.

5. Then I make the final edits and send them back to you.

I’ll even review your donate page for you and we can talk about how to make it better.

If you’d like that little extra edge for your year end appeals, click here and let’s get started!

Looking forward to helping you make the most of your end-of-year giving!

Mazarine

PS. Do you want the bottom line? 40% of online donations are given in the last week of December. Click here to get started making your year-end emails even more compelling for online givers!

Click here by December 23rd to get this year-end appeal help for just $97!

If you can’t afford this but still want help, check out Gail Perry’s excellent article on year end fundraising emails here