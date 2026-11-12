Would you like to learn the secrets of finding new donors?

NEW: Secrets of Finding New Donors E-Course

How to find, engage and retain your nonprofit donors

Cost: $107.97 SAVE $20 until Nov 23rd: JUST $87.87

Buy now

“I don’t want a gift, I want a giver.” -Kim Klein, (Founder, Grassroots Fundraising Journal)

How can you find more givers for your donor giving circle?

You may say, “Well, I don’t know any rich people who could become donors” but you’ve got it all backwards. What do I mean?

We know times are tough out there for so many people.

But did you know that the most generous people are statistically those who make under $100,000 per year?

You already know people in your community who could donate to your nonprofit. And this course shows you how to find them.

Is your donor database tiny?

Are you looking desperately for donors?

Do you wake up at night with cold sweats thinking about what will happen if you don’t find new donors, FAST?

Are you worried that most of your donors are inactive?

This webinar shows you how to find new donors and cultivate your existing donors. You’ll learn how to communicate more effectively to your donors, build your email list and more.

This e-course is a smart investment in your fundraising program.

Why?

Did you know that over 75% of funding comes from individuals?

When you follow the tips outlined in this e-course, you’ll learn how to develop new donor relationships.

November 25th: Week 1: All about YOU! Where are you at? What HAVE you been doing?

What do you want to improve about your current program?

Getting your board engaged with fundraising planning

The problem with events

The Catch-22 with government grants December 2nd: Week 2:Your Volunteers

Making a special appeal to volunteers

Volunteers and Workplace giving

Asking volunteers to make connections for you December 9: Week 3:Corporations Finding the most charitable corporations

Creating connections that lead to long term relationships

Sponsorships and so much more

Inside this three week e-course, You Will Learn:

What are 9 new places to find donors offline? What are 4 effective ways of building your email list? Buying potential donor mailing lists: How do you vet the list? How can you use the list? What are the stages of giving to help you steward your donors towards larger gifts? What are stewardship and cultivation tips to keep your valuable existing donors? How does transparency raise you more money? How often to mail and email your list? What are 5 cheap and fast ways to thank your donors? How to cultivate your volunteers to become donors?

The following bonus materials are included with this E-course

Diagram to help you find new donors Sample compelling online form to help you build your email list. Templates to thank donors and make it meaningful E-Chapter: Building Relationships: How to find and cultivate donors Recorded webinar on finding new donors Recorded webinar on KEEPING your donors once you find them.

Cost: $107.97 SAVE $20 until Nov 23rd: JUST $87.87

What are you waiting for?

Buy now.







