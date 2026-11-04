Just a month ago, a wonderful reader of this blog wrote me and asked:

“This is my first development job and I am terrified to talk about money. How awful is that? I also have never done or witnessed a big ask.

I have, regretfully, managed to get away with that for the last year – but I know I can’t do it any longer.

When I interviewed, I was very honest about my experience and told my boss that I would like to observe her or one of our board members on a few ask meetings before taking off on my own, and I have brought it up several times since, but to no result.

This means we have not had any major gifts in the past 14 months!

Do you have any tips, tricks, resources, or advice you could share with me? I would greatly appreciate it.”

Because you asked, this November 14th, from 1pm-2pm EST, I am teaming up with Joe Garecht to offer a webinar called:

The Art of the In-Person Ask: How to Successfully Ask Anyone for a Donation to Your Non-Profit.

In this one-hour multimedia webinar, Fundraising Authority founder Joe Garecht will walk you through everything you need to know to make your asks simpler, more successful, and less intimidating.

Who is Joe Garecht?

Joe has been involved in professional fundraising for over a decade. During that time, he has worked with organizations large and small, helping them design profitable fundraising plans, implement new fundraising strategies, and super-charge their development efforts.

He’s been privileged to work with some fantastic organizations and campaigns, raising four, five, and six-figure gifts, holding major fundraising events, managing direct mail campaigns, and building successful major donor groups. Previously, he served as the Executive Director of BLOCS, as the Director of Development for The Philadelphia Children’s Alliance, and as a consultant to fundraising organizations internationally.

Uniquely, during his career he has had the privilege of launching three multi-million dollar non-profit fundraising operations from scratch, and his specialty is helping organizations plan and implement campaigns to massively increase their fundraising revenue in a sustainable way.

Joe has been making asks from donors large and small for over a decade, including personally soliciting both six- and seven-figure gifts.

Now he wants to teach you the strategies and tactics he has developed in his time in the field.

During this training seminar, you will learn:

– How to understand your donor’s mindset and the 7 principles that underlie a successful ask

– A simple method for preparing for any solicitation

– Joe’s 6 step ask process¦ the same exact process he has used to raise millions of dollars through face-to-face fundraising

– How to handle donor objections and deal with other obstacles to a successful ask

– And much more!

This 60 minute webinar is just $47 through November 13th. Then the price rises to $67.

Click here to buy now and get your discount!







