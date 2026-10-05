Would you like a large amount of unrestricted funding?

Would you like to keep your donors coming back, year after year?

Would you like to be able to have a large amount of unrestricted funding to keep your programs going?

Wouldn’t it be just fantastic to have this?

Then you might like to try monthly giving.

What is monthly giving?

Monthly giving is when donors get a donation to your organization taken out of their bank account once a month. Because of this automatic process, they are less likely to lapse. When you get a monthly giver, you can focus on building the relationship instead of always having to focus on soliciting.

Why is monthly giving important?

It helps reduce your fundraising department spending on appeal letters. Monthly giving allows you to focus on building a relationship with your donor. And monthly giving allows your nonprofit to have a steady stream of income to do your important work.

Monthly giving pays off.

According to a recent article in The Nonprofit Times, monthly donors have some of the strongest retention rates in the business. They write, “Retention among donors giving one-time gifts is between 41 and 50 percent, while donors enrolled in a monthly giving program are retained 70 to 80 percent of the time.”

In a nutshell, what are some of the benefits of monthly donors?

You will dramatically increase your annual income

Build a better relationship with your donors

Donors will keep giving longer

Monthly giving revenue is predictable

Lower your fundraising costs

Income will grow over time

Monthly giving is convenient

Does all of this sound good to you? Yes?

How do you get started with monthly giving?

If you’re like most of us in small fundraising shops, you’re doing everything you can right now just to keep your head above water.

How could you add this to your already full plate?

Imagine how wonderful it would be not to have to do costly 5,000 piece mailings with only a 3% return.

Imagine how you could not only stop having to solicit money so often, but work on appreciating donors instead, which is much more fun!

In this 5 week e-course, Fantastic Monthly Giving, we’re going to make it easy for you. We’ll include lots of examples, templates, and more to help you get your monthly giving program off the ground and into the air!

This e-course is the perfect primer to starting your monthly giving program. In it, you’ll learn how to identify potential monthly donors in your list, market your monthly giving program to your current donors, create a welcome package for your monthly givers, welcome emails that really embrace your newly loyal donors, and how to retain monthly givers for years to come.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

This 5 week e-course is all about how you can get loyal donors, a steadier stream of income now, and make more money long term too!

You’ll learn

Week 1: September 5th: Starting monthly giving How can you create a monthly giving program?

Convincing the boss that monthly giving is a good idea

Identifying potential monthly givers

What giving levels should youty have?

What premiums can you offer?

Making sure you can track and process monthly gifts in your donor database

Setting up reports in your database to track monthly giving Week 2: September 12th: Making Donors Aware of Monthly Giving Helping tie monthly gifts to a specific purpose

Costing out a monthly giving awareness campaign

Examples of acquisition strategies for monthly giving programs, including appeals, radio, web, Email, and texting.

How to test what works and what doesn’t work with your monthly giving marketing

Creating an identity or affinity group

How to create mini-segments for monthly giving donors Week 3: September 19th: Welcoming your new monthly givers How to write a series of welcome emails

How to create a cost-effective welcome kit

Engaging monthly givers after the honeymoon period

Creating branded communications for monthly givers Week 4: September 26th: Thanking monthly givers How often should you thank monthly donors?

Asking outside of the monthly gift program

What loyalty programs can teach us about monthly giving

Unique ways to appreciate your monthly givers Week 5: October 3rd: How to upgrade and retain monthly givers Why do people stop monthly giving?

Avoiding the pitfalls of monthly giving

How much should you communicate with monthly givers?

Upgrading, when to ask, how to ask

What is an E-course?

An e-course is written material, sent to you every week, in a printable format. It will also include a recorded webinar. We created this format so that you can go at your own pace, and fit the e-course into your busy schedule. Would you like to see a sample of this e-course? Just Click Here.

Is it live?

One person asked, is it a live webinar that I’ll need to login to attend? It is not a live webinar. Because of everyone’s busy schedules, we are making this e-course of written material, plus a recorded webinar, so that you can learn this information exactly when it is convenient for you.

How long will the course take me to complete?

The course will take roughly 2 hours a week. There’s also a recorded webinar in the last week that may take a little more time.

Will there be printable materials?

Yes! Every week you will get an email with an attached pdf that you can print and put into a binder.

Will there be any opportunities to ask questions?

Absolutely! You can email me unlimited emails for the duration of the course.

Will there be practice exercises to complete?

Yes, there will be practice exercises to complete. I include worksheets and templates in all of my webinars and e-courses. I believe that if you apply your learning instantly, then it sticks!

Is there a money-back guarantee?

YES! If you are not satisfied for any reason, I offer a 30 day money-back guarantee.

Are you ready? Are you psyched?

Normally this course is $97 , but I am offering an earlybird discount of just $67 until August 31st.

Click here to get the discount on your fantastic monthly giving e-course, just $67 until August 31st, and then it becomes $97. You could save $30 if you begin now!

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