Want a new fundraising job? Check out my new book!

Have you been burned out by a job?

Would you like to learn how to make the best of a nervewracking situation?

Since the average tenure of a fundraiser in a nonprofit organization in America is 18-24 months, then chances are you’re going to be looking for a job soon, if you’re not already.

It’s hard to find useful fundraising career advice. People just say “Stick with it! You’ll be rewarded!” But according to the Bridgespan Group, most nonprofit staff are NOT being groomed for leadership, and only 33% of the time do people from inside the nonprofit even attempt to fill senior leadership level positions.

In this book, you will get advice and materials that are easy to use and created especially for you, the busy fundraising professional.

Inside this book you’ll learn:

How to create a compelling cover letter that gets results

How to relate unrelated experience on your resume.

How to ask good interview questions to find out if your boss will be a bully.

Case studies of how people stepped into leadership roles at nonprofits.

The three conversations you MUST have with your boss to be successful.

How to negotiate for a higher nonprofit salary, AND MORE!

About the author:

Mazarine Treyz has connected nonprofit jobseekers and employers for over six years.

She has:

Directed successful nonprofit career fairs & looked at hundreds of resumes

Connected jobseekers with nonprofit career experts

Facilitated client job searches resulting in successful jobs in nonprofit and government

Moved on up from Development Assistant to Development Director and Development Consultant.

Only $39.97 for a book that could make you thousands in salary, and save you months of searching for a job!

Click below to buy now

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