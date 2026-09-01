Free Fundraising Cover Letter Here

I’m so thankful for Margaret Battistelli for tracking me down and letting me contribute the front page feature to Fundraising Success Magazine. Thank you Margaret!

You should go check it out.

It’s here: http://www.fundraisingsuccessmag.com/magazine/fundraising-success/

If you’ve read the article, and you’re like, okay, what’s the next step?

What if you’re like, “I want to get to the point of having the interview, how do I get there?”

OR “What if I’m moving past the first 3 months in my fundraising position and I want to continue to succeed?”

Let me just say, You Have Asked The Right Question!

And the answer? Is much longer than a blog post. It’s about 200 pages actually, and it’s all right here.

If you ever wished you had someone gently showing you what they have learned about cover letters, interviewing, negotiating salary, the different kinds of fundraising careers you can have, and more, you need this book.

According to the 2013 Compasspoint Underdeveloped Report, 21% of development directors in small nonprofits are looking to move out of their current position, and 29% expect to leave the field of fundraising in the next 5 years.

That means that if you’re in your first fundraising job now, odds are you’ll have another 2-3 jobs in the next 5 years. That means you need to get savvy on how to get the right fundraising job for you. Don’t get stuck in a bad situation! But how can you recognize a bad situation? This book will show you how, right in the interview.

This book represents the culmination of all of my years of experience looking for fundraising jobs, from how to create a killer cover letter to how to ace the interview. From speaking your truth at work (and calling out dysfunctional organizational culture), to how to succeed in your first 80 days.

How do I know all of this? Because girl I have been there!

I have been a development assistant, a development associate, a development officer and a development director, as well as a co-founder of a nonprofit and a development consultant. I’ve run big galas, career fairs, auctions, outreach festivals. I’ve written appeal letters and gotten grants. I’ve designed annual reports, marketing materials, and more.

In this book, you will get advice and materials that are easy to use and created especially for you, the busy fundraising professional.

You’ll learn:

How to create a compelling cover letter that gets results

How to relate unrelated experience on your resume.

How to ask good interview questions to find out if your boss will be a bully.

Case studies of how people stepped into leadership roles at nonprofits.

The three conversations you MUST have with your boss to be successful.

How to negotiate for a higher nonprofit salary, AND MORE!

For only $39.97, you can get a clear roadmap to succeeding in your fundraising career.

Check it out in my shop!

About the author:

Mazarine Treyz has connected nonprofit jobseekers and employers for over five years. She has:

Directed successful nonprofit career fairs & looked at hundreds of resumes

Connected jobseekers with nonprofit career experts

Facilitated client job searches resulting in successful jobs in nonprofit and government

Moved on up from Development Assistant to Development Director and Development Consultant.

What are people saying about the book?

I just ordered your book Get the Job. Five minutes after placing the order the phone rang and I was called to come in for an interview with an organization that would be a wonderful next step in my career. That is what I call fast results! -Julie

What’s inside the book? I’m glad you asked. Here’s the table of contents.

Table of Contents