NEW Video: Getting People to click donate on your nonprofit website

60 minute video: Getting people to click donate on your nonprofit website

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Description:

Have you been frustrated with trying to raise money online?

Have you tried Razoo, Kickstarter or Indiegogo with little success?

Have you tried emailing people to get them to give, with few results?

How can you get people to click donate on your website? In this video recording, you’ll learn how to get this done.

With this video recordnig you’ll be able to start to get donations on your nonprofit website. You’ll be able to take your donors up the ladder of engagement, you’ll be able to prove to them that you are trustworthy, and that your mission truly makes a difference.

You’ll learn what your donors want the most. You’ll learn how to vet a mailing list. You’ll also learn how to get more donors to sign up for your email newsletter using social media AND on your website, and, finally, the right words to help people open your emails and get on with donating to your cause!

You Will Learn:

Steps 1-5 in the ladder of engagement How to collect emails with social media What kind of images help people give to your cause 3 ways to collect addresses on your website 4 ways to use social proof to help people donate 22 Key words to make donors open your emails 5 Key Survey questions to help you reach your donors Buying mailing lists: What questions you MUST ask, to save you money and time. Stupendous donate pages: How to get people to go through your donate page and buy

Bonus Materials:

Google Heatmap Diagram 5 step worksheet for your ladder of engagement Problem to Solution grid to help you write to your donors Slides and presentation notes Recording of Presentation

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About the presenter:

Mazarine Treyz is the founder of Wild Social Media and Wild Woman Fundraising. Mazarine Treyz is the author of The Wild Woman’s Guide to Social Media, given 5 stars by Nonprofits.About.com in 2013. Mazarine Treyz has raised over $1M for various nonprofits and has coached many nonprofits in how to help people click donate on their websites.

Mazarine has been blogging since 1999, and has made a living through online income since 2009. Her nonprofit blog has over 31,000 monthly readers. She has created 4 Apps and sold her first book all over the world, from Tasmania to Finland.

Ms. Treyz has taught hundreds of national and international nonprofits how to use social media since 2009.

Previous speaking engagements include:

IRS/SBA, University of Portland Nonprofit Management Program, City of Austin, BigAustin (nonprofit small business incubator in Austin, Texas), The Schleroderma Foundation Leadership Conference, Meals on Wheels National, YNPN, and many more.