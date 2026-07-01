Blog
Happy Birthday!
- July 1, 2026
- Posted by: Mazarine
- Category: Board Conflict Fundraising 101 Leadership women
Happy Birthday to my blog! 3 years of rabble rousing!
What Wild times we have had in the last 3 years!
What were some of my most popular posts in the last few years?
My mistakes!
What were my mistakes in fundraising?
SO. Much! CONFLICT!
Hey Nonprofiteer, Are you a good consumer?
An invitation I had to decline from the Chronicle of Higher Education, because it was all about squeezing children in massive debt and making their lives miserable
Nonprofits want stuff for free? Are you kidding me?
Oh snap girl! Now the truth can be told!
Presenting 10 imaginary nonprofit blogs
Do you need to hire a development director?
Do you know a graduate with no future?
Empowering nonprofit workers!
10 questions to ask in your next nonprofit interview
Are you a workaholic fundraiser? Take the quiz!
Are you afraid and unquestioningly obedient?
How do you respond when a manager ostracizes you in front of staff?
Top 10 reasons to pay fundraising staff more
How to negotiate your nonprofit salary
Interviews! People love interviews!
Interview with the fabulous Desiree Adaway!
The Journey of Paul Nazareth in Planned Giving
An exclusive interview with Kim Klein, author of many fundraising books, including Reliable Fundraising in Unreliable Times.
8 Questions Answers about Online Fundraising from the team at SickKids Foundation
Stuff unrelated to fundraising! Like abortions!
Livetweeting your abortion
here’s a fabulous interactive graph to help you decide what to buy!
Why I donated to an e-newsletter subscriber
And Graphic design!
Redesigning your nonprofit website and other things that are sent to try us
Are you doing nonprofit graphic design on a shoestring?
What the heck is CMYK and RGB and why should you care? A guest post by Danielle Bardgette!
And more guest posts!
Christina Attard talks about how to do planned giving right!
Mary Cahalane talks about how to do a good Thank you Letter!
And of course, Fundraising!
Getting out of fundraising
3 Tips to Dramatically increase website donations
Reader Question: How do you get businesses to give you donations?
How do you make the case for supporting the arts?
Slacktivism is good, my response to Paul De Gregorio
Which donor database should you buy?
5 Biggest Trends in Online Fundraising
Who do you need on your board and how do you get them there?
Anatomy of An EFFECTIVE Appeal Letter
Thank you notes are so last century mom!