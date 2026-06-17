Are you living in a generous region? The answer may surprise you.

Nice one Chronicle! On August 20th the Chronicle of philanthropy put out an interactive graph with giving breakdowns for the entire US!

We’ve got some fantastic giving breakdowns here.

What regions of the USA are the most generous?

WELL!

You’d think the south,

BUT TAKING OUT RELIGIOUS GIVING

The north east!

NO WAY!

YES!

Proof!

Furthermore!

You can break it down by town. And zip code. And there’s more! So much more! DATA WONKS -> REJOICE!