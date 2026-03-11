The Inner Game of Writing Your Appeal Letter: Part 1

Have you ever felt, “Geez, I work hard, but my writing muscles don’t want to flex today! Especially now, I’ve got to write this appeal letter, and it’s just not FLOWING man!”

So, how do you get in the groove to write this thing?

What does Leonard Cohen say about this?

“The mental physique is muscular. That gives you a certain stride as you walk along the dismal landscape of your inner thoughts. You have a certain kind of tone to your activity. But most of the time it doesn’t help. It’s just hard work.” -Leonard Cohen.

You have to cut through the voices in your head that might say, “That’s not a good line” or “Why don’t you go back to your old admin assistant job? You’re obviously never going to make it in Development.” You know, THOSE voices. Screw ’em.

You can start by breaking up your writing into chunks.

You know your first paragraph has to be about the URGENCY of your story

Your second paragraph can give more details.

Your third paragraph can be a bit about your nonprofit. This can be the easy part. Write for people who don’t quite know you yet. Say how you’re different than other nonprofits. Show your impact.

And your fourth paragraph can be ways people can give, with a quote from someone who has been helped by your program saying thank you.

The back of your letter could be pictures of community leaders, and quotes from them saying nice things about you.

“I have to penetrate this chattering and this meaningless debate that is occupying most of my attention. I have to come up with some one thing that really speaks to my deepest interest. Otherwise I nod off in one way or another. So to find that urgent…(thing) takes a lot of version and a lot of work and a lot of sweat.” -Leonard Cohen

So you’re having a hard time starting your appeal letter. Hate to break it to you, but most writing in the world happens because of a deadline, not because of a magical inspiration process. This is what Leonard Cohen knows. It’s about hard work. It’s not about fairies flitting around your head and whispering ideas into your ear. So don’t worry if you feel completely uninspired as you sit down to write. The important thing is that you start.

Once you’re writing, you have to keep yourself interested. How do you keep yourself interested? Start by visiting your program site for a day. Talk with people who are doing the work. Go through each program and do this and start to understand why your volunteers are there, why your program staff are there, and feel what a person who goes through your program feels. Talk with people who are in a position to feel grateful for the presence of your nonprofit. if possible, take back to your desk a token from one of these people. Maybe it’s a crayon they had. Maybe it’s a shoelace. Something to remind you of that day, of that time, and to anchor your writing.

