Must Not Sleep! Must Warn Others! And other tips from fundraising hip hopistas

So as I write another blog post at midnight, I’m reminded “Must Not Sleep! Must Warn Others!”

Let me explain.

Yesterday I met with Leah Manners, a development professional who not only just raised tons of membership money at KOOP community radio (91.7FM) here in Austin, but ALSO has her own hip hop show here on Sundays! You should tune in. It’s called Hip Hop Hooray.

This struck a chord with me, because I used to have my own radio show, back in college. I called it “Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem” and it was SO FUN. I got my friends to come on the show with me and recommend music, and I got exposed to so much good stuff! This is why we need community radio. Because these radio stations getting bought out by corporations is really what destroyed the music industry. But I digress.

As Leah was driving me back to my house, she told me about Aesop Rock. I knew about Mr. Lif, Common Market, Blue Scholars, Sole, and other social justice hip hop people, and I was happy to learn about a new band!

I just looked Aesop Rock up, and Aesop Rock has tattoos on each forearm. His left arm says the words “Must Not Sleep”, and the right says “Must Warn Others,” which are quotes inspired by the 1956 film Invasion of the Body Snatchers. This kind of feels like the life of a fundraising one-person shop! As so many of us are.

Must not sleep! Must warn others!

What keeps you up at night? All the work you need to get done? What makes your cause truly URGENT? How do you communicate this urgency? I mean, obviously, tattoos would do it for people you met in person, but since you’re not cutting albums, how ELSE man?

What must you warn people about? What happens when your cause is not there? What happens to people before they receive your services?

And here’s another, somewhat related question for you.

How do you get in the GROOVE when you have a lot of work to get done?

Do you rock the black tea?

Do you put your headphones on and pump up the volume?

What are some of your favorite “Get Work Done” songs?

What helps you put your game face on?

What’s your “I am the most bad-ass fundraising professional” playlist?

I’ll share mine if you share yours!

Here are some of mine:

Erykah Badu: Didn’t Cha Know? and Bag Lady

Aesop Rock: Daylight and None Shall Pass

Deerhunter: He Would Have Laughed

Junip: In Every Direction

Notorious BIG, 2Pac: Let’s Get It On

Ted Leo: Parallel or Together

Sleigh Bells: Rill Rill or Crown on the Ground

Common Market: Tobacco Road or Winter Take All

Mr. Lif: I Am the Sun

The Strokes: Red Light

Paul Simon: The Afterlife

Go on, share in a comment, what are you listening to right now?