Forget about your board

No really, forget about them.

If you’re fundraising for a small nonprofit, you have probably tried, over and over and over again, begging, cajoling, pleading with your board to fundraise. It’s probably causing you no small amount of frustration that they won’t do it.

They don’t want to fundraise?

Don’t fight it anymore. It’s a waste of your energy. You’ve got more important things to worry about.

Like that next meeting with your major donor.

I was having a fabulous conversation yesterday with Cheryl Newcomb, Development Director of the ACLU in Austin, and she told me that their fundraising program is not based on board members fundraising. And I just thought, WOW, what a radical notion! But it makes so much SENSE!

You are getting paid to fundraise. Your executive director is getting paid to fundraise.

Don’t try to make your board do something they’re not getting paid to do.

Board meetings? Try Bored Meetings.

Do you ever look around a board meeting and see people’s glazed eyes? They didn’t even read your fundraising/marketing report! You’re working hard! How can they be so ungrateful and unnoticing?

They are bored! No matter how many stories of hope you tell them, it’s not putting money into their wallets. It’s really not benefiting them in any way.

It’s not that your report is too long. I suspect that even if it was half a paragraph, it would be too long. It’s not that you can’t engage them properly. It’s that they’re not getting paid to be there.

They are, in fact, wasting their own time. But they go, out of some concept of duty or obligation, and eventually, they drop off. And the problem is not them. It’s the system that expects them to do something for free, day in and day out, with absolutely no benefit to themselves.

And YOU’RE supposed to lean on them to fundraise. And if you lean too hard, you can get fired. And if you don’t lean hard enough, you can get fired. WHAT A RIGGED GAME!

It’s a crazy system, built by the puritans, and we can acknowledge it and stop it right now.

When I sat on a nonprofit board, I was fundraising full time, 50 hour work weeks, and then I was also expected to do grantwriting 10 hours a week for this other nonprofit. It was insanity. I tried to make myself do the work, but I just couldn’t. It was grating my soul to do something that I should have been paid for doing. And I just had to ask myself,

WHY AM I WORKING MYSELF TO DEATH? FOR WHO?

Why am I trying to make board members do something which has no benefit for them, and which they have no interest in doing, anyway?

Let’s just stop the insanity.