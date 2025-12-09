Blog
Can you help me out? I want to ask you questions
- December 9, 2025
- Posted by: Mazarine
- Category: Fundraising 101 Netraising Social Entrepreneur social media Web 2.0
No Comments
I’ve been looking at the past year, at which posts have been most popular, and I wanted to know what you would like, which posts have been most helpful to you, so I can give you more of what you want.
This survey is ONE PAGE. Fast. Easy. Just click and you’ll be taken right there.
So, could you tell me, would you like to learn about
- Social Media Strategies
- Fundraising Strategies
- Entrepreneurship/Business strategies
- Or something else entirely?
Would you like to learn more about Social Media/Digital marketing strategies?
Specifically?
- Finding Customers
- Increasing Referrals
- How to get people to visit your twitter page more
- How to make a background for twitter that builds your list
- Content Creation
- How to get great testimonials on twitter
- How to sell your stuff and have people enjoy the process.
- How to get big names to talk about you
- How to get people to retweet
- Traffic Generation
- Commenting
- Branding
- Consulting
- Getting “Known”
- Implementation
- Website Creation
- Basic Graphic Design
- Copywriting
Or if you’d like to learn more about Fundraising Strategies,
Which are the top 3 that you’d like to read about?
- Recurring Donors
- Motivating Board Members
- Sponsorships
- Burnout
- Fundraising in a small shop
Seriously, inquiring minds want to know!
Or, if you’d like to learn about Entrepreneurship and Business Strategies, would you like to learn about
- Making money on the side
- Becoming an entrepreneur
- Multiple streams of income
- Transitioning into a new line of work?