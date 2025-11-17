How can you become a nonprofit consultant?

Have you been having a hard time finding a nonprofit job?

Do you have years of experience that can translate to helping nonprofits, but no idea how to go about getting a foothold in this field?

Have you thought about becoming a nonprofit consultant?

Yesterday at the last Nonprofit Career Club meeting, we talked with Mike Bacon of Bacon Lee and Associates about becoming a nonprofit consultant. Here’s what he shared with us.

Be proactive, not reactive

This means go out and meet people. Dedicate 20% of your time to thinking about the next 3 months and have people you can put in the client pipeline. Professional organizations and certifications really do matter, if you go out and network and work your memberships, this can lead to real connections, relationships, and contracts for you.

Establish credibility with a couple of good contracts

Work for a little less at first, and get people to give you good references, and introduce yourself to their circle. You can also establish a group of advisors, people who can help open doors for you, and advance relationships for you.

Treat yourself like a client, and market yourself.

Think about how you want to market yourself. Do you have a broad range of experiences, or do you have a niche, a deep knowledge of one particular area? For example, working an annual fund is a niche. Doing Capital Campaigns and Major Gifts is a niche. Doing Planned Giving is very technical, and is a good thing for those with a law background to go into. Also, writing Federal grants is a niche. Where could you specialize?

If you want to get paid, do these things.