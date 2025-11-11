Blog
Making your Major Gifts Call
- November 11, 2025
- Posted by: Mazarine
This is part three in a series of ten on how to make major gift asks. To read part one, Starting your Major Gifts Program, go here. To read part two, Who is a major donor, go here.
After you’ve researched your prospect, through combing your database, or through looking at annual reports of other, similar nonprofits, or through paying a prospect researcher to find this prospect, the next step is engaging the donor.
So, I know it’s scary, but pick up the phone.
When you make your major gifts call,
First, Thank your prospect for their time and past support
Indicate the time frame you’re working in
Ask what they know about the organization
Add to that knowledge
Invite them to participate fully
Show them how they can make it happen
Thank them again and again.
From Judith Nichols, New Directions in Philanthropy, judnich@aol.com.
Judith Nichols is a development practitioner, author and consultant with a variety of not-for-profit clients across the USA, Canada, Australia, South America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. A highly respected researcher, trainer and presenter, she specializes in helping organizations understand the implications of our changing demographics and psychographics on fundraising, marketing, and membership. Dr. Nichols has been a featured speaker and trainer at numerous conferences, workshops, and symposia.
Her latest book is Pinpointing Affluence in the 21st Century.
1 Comment
-
Remember too the cardinal rule that for each denial we get one step closer to the next yes. Especially in this economy there first instinct will be to say no, if you can get by that the first few times by coming back to the benefits it should go well.
