Who is a major donor?

What are major gifts? Gifts that make a significant difference for your organization. Why pursue leadership or major gifts? Because this is the way you can get money in the shortest amount of time with the least cash outlay by your nonprofit.

If you’re looking for people with the capacity to give large amounts to your nonprofit, where should you be looking?

People who make over $100,000 per year. They now represent 12.3% of all US households.

The Four Sources for Individual Major Gifts

Old Wealth: families that made money generations ago

Corporate Wealth: People who are high up in the corporate world who want “investment return” on their giving

Millionaire Next Door: modestly living professionals and small business owners who invest wisely and give frugally.

New Wealth: Younger entrepreneurs who earn their money in technology, real estate, corporate mergers, athletics, or entertainment.

If you look on a timeline, even people who give small amounts over 30, 40 or 50 years are major donors!

Who are your major donors?

Rank your donors by recency, frequency and value.

“The really difficult part in major gift fundraising is not getting people to give, but getting people to ask.” -Ken Burnett, Relationship Fundraising.

