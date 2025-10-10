Seriously? Aqua Buddha?!

You may have seen the GQ article about Rand Paul’s excursion into violence during his time at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, when he forced a woman to take a bong hit, and then, tied her up, took her to a river, and then, made her get on her hands and knees, and pledge allegiance to “Aqua Buddha.”

I think this is probably the silliest thing I have ever heard of a politician doing, and if you vote for Rand Paul, I am going to mock you.

Not only because he’s nuts, but because he is also, apparently, into violence against women.

Did your nonprofit ever have a version of Rand Paul’s Aqua Buddha that was so weird and wrong that it derailed your reputation forever?

Did your boss run off to South America with all of your money?

Maybe your Executive Director didn’t think you needed all that staff at your shelter, and your shelter started to attract pimps and johns?

Or perhaps word has gotten around that your old nonprofit chews up and spits out development staff, and they can’t actually hire anyone to fundraise for them?

Negative press.

What did you do about it?

If you’re dealing with it, what CAN you do about it?

The Rand Paul camp seems to be denying, denying and not answering questions whenever possible.

If your nonprofit is like Rand Paul, I guess I would go find another nonprofit to work for.

However, if you wanted to be honest, what would you do?

Hold a press conference?

Come clean?

Come dirty?

How do you recover from something like that?

And what about you, as a staff person of this nonprofit?

When something like this happens, do you lose all respect for leadership and quit?

Do you start your own nonprofit?

What do YOU do?

Tell us your story below!

PS. Did you vote yet? I did!