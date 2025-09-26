Young Nonprofit Leaders: Interview with Claire Sale!

This is part three in my Young Nonprofit Leaders Series, where I ask different leaders who they are, what they do, what they think Gen Y is like, and what they see as the future of the sector. Read Part 1, an interview with Meredith Maples, here, and part 2, an interview with Larissa DeLuna, here.

Who are You?

I am just a gal who has a passion for using technology for social good. Every day I try to find ways to help improve the world around me so that I can leave it better-off than I found it. At the heart of it though, I’m a realist and recognize that baby-steps are usually needed to achieve the big changes.

I grew up just outside Washington, DC and now live in Cambridge, England with my husband, Kevin, and new pup, Muttley. I really like riding my bike and eating sushi.

What do you do?

I am the Network Coordinator at NetSquared. My work focuses on engagement and community building through content and resource development. We are a small team, and I am lucky to be involved with most aspects of executing our mission – including helping to facilitate our local meetups, conferences, and Challenges, as well as the day-to-day website, blog, and social media presences.

I’m really proud to be part of the NP Tech community both online and off, and I also organize a NetSquared meetup group here in Cambridge. The group is designed to help connect local people, projects, and organizations to use technology to benefit the community and beyond.

Why do you like working for NetSquared and TechSoup?

The mission speaks to me. There is so much that we can do with technology – if we all put our heads together we really can build something great. Besides that, the team is amazing. I feel fortunate to work with very smart and motivated people throughout the entire organization.

What is exciting to you about working in nonprofit technology?

This is a field of work that is transferable across the entire planet. From Douala, Cameroon to Los Angeles, CA, there are organizations, governments, libraries etc that can benefit from new technologies. Whether the goal is to create, promote, streamline, or invite, there is always something we can do to help a cause through innovative technology.

It is amazing to see the creative ways that people use technology to benefit their communities and their world, and inspiring to meet the people who make it happen.

What’s a cause that you care about?

There are quite a few causes and organizations that I know are making a powerful impact, but the ones that really pull at my heartstrings are the ones that I have a personal connection to.

My most powerful connection is to hospices. I really admire the efforts of hospice workers; there is always so much passion, altruism and justice in their work and I feel humbled by that. When I was 7 my uncle was dying of AIDS in my home. Of course, this was a traumatic experience, but also an enlightening one. I watched as the hospice workers came and brought relief to my family from the pain and endurance it takes to care for a loved one. From a young age, I was exposed to hospice workers and the concept of death and dying, and I’ve never taken their selflessness for granted.

Do you give money away?

Yes, of course! When I can, I do.

Why do you give it to them?

When I can see the impact of a charity’s work going above and beyond what I’d expected, I feel compelled to help – and often the best way I can help is through money.

For instance, I recently had a really great experience adopting my dog from Woodgreens Animal Shelter (a local charity). Throughout the adoption process, the staff and volunteers were always going above and beyond to be cheerful, helpful, and responsible with their services. I guess if I had this kind of service from a bellhop at a hotel, I’d give him a tip; as it was a charity I thanked them for their support through a financial contribution. It was the least I could do!

Where do you see the nonprofit sector heading in the next 10 years?

I think the key word here is collaboration. There are causes and governments that are doing overlapping work – if we can get everyone to work together and share their work amongst teams, the resources for providing assistance can go that much further.

There is growing desire for this collaboration to happen among the newer generation of nonprofit workers. I see a groundswell of belief that it’s not the charity that matters, but the end result for the community in need. I can also envision how up-and-coming web technologies will help to make this happen, and I can’t wait to help the process along the way!

Who is a person who has had a major effect on your life?

My Dad. He’s always encouraged my adventurous spirit while simultaneously teaching me professionalism, timeliness and understanding. I’m pretty sure my passion for technology has a little something to do with him too. (Thanks Dad!)

What do you think are some key traits of Gen X and Gen Y?

I think the key trait about our generation is that we are multi-taskers. We were raised with pop-up ads and a 24 hour news, so we are programmed to ignore extraneous information and focus on the world in short bursts. I think a lot of people criticize our generation for this, but I think that, if channeled correctly, it’s a huge advantage.

Do you think that Gen X and Gen Y are different from older generations in the workplace?

I know a lot of older folks who have transitioned their work habits to be more like the young people around them and vice versa. I think workplace culture has more of an influence on behavior than age.

Are there any books you’d recommend on people starting out in the field of nonprofit technology?

No. If you’re getting started with NP Tech I honestly believe the best thing you can do is start reading anything and everything you can online. Check out NetSquared (obviously!), NTEN, Progressive Exchange etc and start following every cause you see using technology in an effective way. Start blogging, sharing, tweeting and caring. After you’ve mastered the online world, then it’s time for the theory books!

Any twitter streams you particularly recommend following?

Here’s a few people who work in Nonprofits and NP Tech that inspire my work every day. There are many, many others, but it’s a handful to start with:

Amy Sample Ward

Allyson Kapin

Wendy Harman

Beth Kanter

Mark Horvath

Jeremiah Owyang

Holly Ross

Michaela Hackner

Danielle Bridgida

Edward Harran

.. oh, and I’m @ClaireSale and @NetSquared

Thank you for this interview Claire! I appreciate it! I’ve definitely got some new people to follow, and new things to consider!

