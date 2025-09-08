How much of an impact do we have?

Whenever this downturn is getting you down, remember.

NO matter how small your nonprofit is, YOU HAVE AN IMPACT.

Whenever you think that no one understands your struggle, remember these statistics.

1 in 57 people works in the food service industry, while 1 in 10 people works in the nonprofit industry.

The majority of people in this count work in education and in health care.

Whenever it feels like no one is giving to your nonprofit,

About 70% of the households in America give to charity, averaging $2,388.00 per year per household.

The sector generates $1.1 Trillion per year. More than the economies of Saudi Arabia, and Sweden, COMBINED.

Most donations go to religion and education.

4% of donations go to the arts.

2% of donations go to animal welfare.

Thank you Philanthropy Reports!

Any more fascinating facts about nonprofits you’d like to share? I’d love to read your comments.

