Do you have what it takes to be Chief Development Officer?

Why not come and find out?

This July 27th, at 5:30pm at 2500 Exposition, Howson library in Austin, Texas, we’ll be listening to Lisa Avra, Chief Development Officer, Harry Ransom Center at University of Texas at Austin.

Ms. Avra graduated from Baylor University with a BA in Mass Communication and English. She then went on to get her teaching certification at University of Texas at Tyler in K-12 Art and 7-12 English, Journalism.

In her current role, she leads a department of three development professionals. Develops strategies for securing major gifts from individuals, corporations and foundations. Manage a portfolio of 189 donors. Oversees an additional portfolio of 75 corporate and foundation donors. Directs activities in development communications, membership, and stewardship programs. Works closely with public affairs, marketing, curatorial, and administrative staff across the Center. Manages a $15 million dollar capital campaign. The Center’s capital campaign is currently leading all other UT college, schools and units with 172.4% of its goal three months prior to the halfway mark.

So how did she get from point A to Point B? Well, she’s going to tell us!

We’re so grateful to have her here to speak to us. Join us at Howson Library, 2500 Exposition, Austin, Texas, from 5:30-6:30pm.