Different reasons people give you donations: Radio Interview!

Last week I was interviewed by Megan Schiebe of Global Humanitarian Discussions Radio Show and Founder of Travel Volunteer Search.

Global Humanitarian Discussions features interviews with passionate individuals implementing groundbreaking humanitarian campaigns around the globe. Especially those who go out of their way to contribute of themselves towards development projects globally, including projects stretching across oceans and continents within communities of people living very different lifestyles.

I loved talking with Megan Schiebe, a native of South Africa, who has many fascinating things to say about international aid, volunteering, and the plight of refugees. We talked about why people give, my new fundraising video game, and more.