Teaching other people how to fundraise

Are you the lone development person, or even part of a small team?

What is one of your biggest problems?

If you answered “Capacity” I think you’d be right.

How can you build your capacity to raise more money?

Well, you can’t put more hours in the day, and you can’t hire more people. Budgets are tight right now. So here’s what you can do. Start to ask for help.

It would be nice if you could do it all, but you can’t. And anyone who tries to tell you that you must is on some serious crank. Get volunteers, interns, and other staff to learn how to fundraise. This presentation talks about why and how.

Was this helpful for you?

Is there anything you would add that volunteers could do? Please leave a comment.

