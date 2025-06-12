Top ten mistakes people make in fundraising

So are you:

0. Thinking that your nonprofit is looking out for you, and will reward all of your hard work with more money or respect or job titles? Think again.

1. Thinking fundraising is begging? It’s not. It’s relationship building.

2. Thinking that you should not get paid a living wage, nor should your coworkers? Thinking that you can’t ask your coworkers what they make? You totally can ask them. Go on. The more salary transparency you have, the more you can get everyone a living wage.

3. Thinking that you can only do one thing in fundraising, like just grants? Fortune favors the fundraiser who keeps learning about new ways to fundraise.

4. Thinking that you can’t nag board members? You can.

5. Not keeping track of your accomplishments and metrics? This is where you can talk yourself up for your next job.

6. Staying in a bad situation: Letting your boss walk all over you? Time to take a stand!

7. Not being allowed to make potential mistakes like buying a new mailing list, or trying a new event, or using social media? This is really more of your boss’s mistake than yours.

8. Not asking for help when you need it? Your co-workers will help you. Volunteers, Interns, and others will help you. Ask.

9. Not realizing that too much is being asked of you? Do your 9-5, and then go home. Take all of your vacation time. There is not a special place in heaven reserved for the people who worked themselves to death.

10. Letting your nonprofit boss be the gatekeeper between you and your board? If there’s no HR person, and your boss tries a power grab like that, you know that there’s a coverup going on.

So watch out for these mistakes in your fundraising career. Remember, these are just the mistakes that I know about because I’ve made them. I’d like to know if you have any other mistakes you’ve seen in your fundraising friends.

