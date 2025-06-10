Blog
Your Massive Fundraising Resource List
- June 10, 2025
- Posted by: Mazarine
- Category: Fundraising 101 Major Gifts Marketing social media
Here’s my resource list! I would like to keep it growing! Can you comment at the bottom with your favorite twitter friends, blogs, books, or other resources?
Twitter If you’re looking for people to follow, may I suggest:
@wildwomanfund/funders (This is a list: I followed all of the top 100 foundations on Foundation Center, now you can too!)
@advancingwomen
@rosettathurman
@womanistmusings
@cheritatweets
@safeworld4women
@thefriendraiser
@ClinicEscort
@socialchngediva
@ShellyKramer
@Feministe
@socimages
@blogging4jobs
@unmarketing
@seattledrury
@socioinnovation
@kivilm
@PamelaGrow
LinkedIn Groups
Consultants Network
Fundraising Friends
Fundraising Professionals Group
On Fundraising, by AFP
Philanthropy Network
Professional Speakers in Philanthropy
Fundraising Worldwide
Nonprofit marketing
Social Media for Nonprofit Organizations
Nonprofit Message, Communications and Marketing
The Job Board: Find a job, post a job
Corporate Social Responsibility
Job & Career Network: Nonprofit, Philanthropy, & Government
Books
The Wild Woman’s Guide to Fundraising by Mazarine Treyz
Uncharitable by Dan Pallotta
Fundraising for Social Change by Kim Klein
Tools for Radical Democracy Edited by Kim Klein
Raise More Money: The Best of the Grassroots Fundraising Journal by Kim Klein
Articles
Grassroots Fundraising Journal, published by Kim Klein
CDs
The Soul of Money by Lynne Twist
Games
Adventures in Fundraising By Mazarine Treyz (Coming soon!)
Major Donor Sources
Look at the Business Journal’s Book of Lists
Look at annual reports of nonprofits similar to yours
Mailing Lists-Blackbaud has a mailing list of major donors
Blogs
Amy Sample Ward’s Blog
Beth Kanter’s Blog
Craig’s Fundraising Detective Blog
Pamela Grow’s Grantwriting Blog
Seth Godin’s Blog
Add your essential resources below!
Thank you!