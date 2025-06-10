Your Massive Fundraising Resource List

Here’s my resource list! I would like to keep it growing! Can you comment at the bottom with your favorite twitter friends, blogs, books, or other resources?

Twitter If you’re looking for people to follow, may I suggest:

@wildwomanfund/funders (This is a list: I followed all of the top 100 foundations on Foundation Center, now you can too!)

@advancingwomen

@rosettathurman

@womanistmusings

@cheritatweets

@safeworld4women

@thefriendraiser

@ClinicEscort

@socialchngediva

@ShellyKramer

@Feministe

@socimages

@blogging4jobs

@unmarketing

@seattledrury

@socioinnovation

@kivilm

@PamelaGrow

LinkedIn Groups

Consultants Network

Fundraising Friends

Fundraising Professionals Group

On Fundraising, by AFP

Philanthropy Network

Professional Speakers in Philanthropy

Fundraising Worldwide

Nonprofit marketing

Social Media for Nonprofit Organizations

Nonprofit Message, Communications and Marketing

The Job Board: Find a job, post a job

Corporate Social Responsibility

Job & Career Network: Nonprofit, Philanthropy, & Government

Books

The Wild Woman’s Guide to Fundraising by Mazarine Treyz

Uncharitable by Dan Pallotta

Fundraising for Social Change by Kim Klein

Tools for Radical Democracy Edited by Kim Klein

Raise More Money: The Best of the Grassroots Fundraising Journal by Kim Klein

Articles

Grassroots Fundraising Journal, published by Kim Klein

CDs

The Soul of Money by Lynne Twist

Games

Adventures in Fundraising By Mazarine Treyz (Coming soon!)

Major Donor Sources

Look at the Business Journal’s Book of Lists

Look at annual reports of nonprofits similar to yours

Mailing Lists-Blackbaud has a mailing list of major donors

Blogs

Amy Sample Ward’s Blog

Beth Kanter’s Blog

Craig’s Fundraising Detective Blog

Pamela Grow’s Grantwriting Blog

Seth Godin’s Blog

Add your essential resources below!

Thank you!