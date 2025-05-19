8 ways NOT to write a fundraising plan

Here’s how NOT to write a fundraising plan.

1. First, make sure you make it in total isolation. You don’t want any input from any other staff or board messing it up.

2. Make it focused solely around one or two income streams, like one big event and a government grant. Because what could go wrong?

3. Don’t worry about predictions or feasibility studies. It’s not like the economy is going to get any worse, right?

4. Make sure it’s a comprehensive plan. 40 pages, at least!

5. Why put dates or timelines on this plan? It’s a yearly plan, it’ll all get done SOMETIME during the year.

6. Don’t put in who is responsible for what part of the plan. Because it will probably all get done, by someone, at some point.

7. Don’t make any reachable goals. Just plan on going from $200,000 to $1,000,000, instantly.

8. Don’t make a budget. Budgets are so boring and costs are so irrelevant when you’re going to make a million!

You know, a rambling, stream of consciousness document with some vague ideas and some random clip art should do it.

Any other not-to-dos? I would love to hear your thoughts below!

