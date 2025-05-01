Blog
9 tips to create a winning cover letter!
- May 1, 2025
- Posted by: Mazarine
- Category: Finding a job Fundraising 101
Do you want a fundraising job? What will it take to get the hiring manager knocking on YOUR door and calling YOU back?
Here are 9 tips.
1. Be clear.
2. Be concise.
3. Bullet Points.
4. Convey your passion.
5. Convey your experience as it relates to their job tasks.
6. Show that you’ve actually read the job description. Further, show that you’ve actually read the website, and the guidestar.org listing, if they have one.
7. Look up who the hiring manager/decisionmaker is. Put their name in the letter.
8. Don’t misspell their names.
9. Buy a fabulous sample cover letter in the resource section. This one works! Could be the best five bucks you’ve spent all year.
Have other tips? Leave them in the comments!
Nice to tweet you! Follow Wild Woman Fundraising on Twitter!
1 Comment
-
Steve H
Mazarine, thanks so much for this post! I bought the sample letter from the store and it was SO worth it. I spent about 45 minutes to customize it for my line of work (computer/tech stuff), and I did this twice for two jobs already.
The language I have in my cover letter now is so much stronger than I had before. Here’s hoping..
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.