9 tips to create a winning cover letter!

Do you want a fundraising job? What will it take to get the hiring manager knocking on YOUR door and calling YOU back?

Here are 9 tips.

1. Be clear.

2. Be concise.

3. Bullet Points.

4. Convey your passion.

5. Convey your experience as it relates to their job tasks.

6. Show that you’ve actually read the job description. Further, show that you’ve actually read the website, and the guidestar.org listing, if they have one.

7. Look up who the hiring manager/decisionmaker is. Put their name in the letter.

8. Don’t misspell their names.

Have other tips? Leave them in the comments!

