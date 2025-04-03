Have a question?
Send enquiry
Message sent Close

Blog

Wild Woman Fundraising > Blog > Fundraising 101 > Are you a Fierce Fundraising Superheroine?

Are you a Fierce Fundraising Superheroine?

No Comments

Super Fundraising

What’s your super power?

Is it your vision for your cause to succeed, and your clear fundraising path to get there?

Do you have a magical truthtelling lasso?

Are you able to clearly state what you need, and identify your allies?

Can you levitate above ordinary problems, or attack them head on?

Do you have a lot of guns, and some kangaroo friends to back you up?

What makes you fierce?

What’s your fundraising strength?

Leave a comment and let me know!

Leave a Reply