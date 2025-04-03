Are you a Fierce Fundraising Superheroine?

Super Fundraising
What’s your super power?
Is it your vision for your cause to succeed, and your clear fundraising path to get there?
Do you have a magical truthtelling lasso?
Are you able to clearly state what you need, and identify your allies?
Can you levitate above ordinary problems, or attack them head on?
Do you have a lot of guns, and some kangaroo friends to back you up?
What makes you fierce?
What’s your fundraising strength?
Leave a comment and let me know!
