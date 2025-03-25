Where are your donors spending money?

How much do people spend in your region and on what?

Can you compare and contrast regions? Yes.

This is not only a way to see what people’s disposable income is, but a way to sense how money could be redirected to your nonprofit. If people spend $1,000 going out every month, could they spend $50 to go to your event? What about if you hold a bake sale? Could you say, “Hey, you spend $585 on groceries every month, why not spend $5 to help this nonprofit, and you get two cookies, too!” Or even, “Here’s a 10% off coupon for local businesses if you give $40 to our nonprofit today.”

What kind of spenders do you have? Here’s a quiz for your donors. Perhaps you could make a custom field in your database to rank each kind of donor, to even more effectively speak to their needs and wants. Your donor incentive plans could include: A night out for mom and dad, impulse buying cookies, canvas shopping bags, a vacation raffle, coupons, and more. How are you making your nonprofit even more relevant, and encouraging people to give?

One principle of Lean Development is to try something different every day. To try different things, you have to ask questions. What questions are you asking about your development process right now? What questions are you asking about your nonprofit right now? Could you do things better?

How?

Here’s a video full of questions by Seth Godin to get you started.



Riddles for linchpins from Seth Godin on Vimeo.

