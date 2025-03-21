Where is your money?

The real cost of war, by Good Magazine, is estimated at 3 Trillion dollars.

What nonprofits in America are working on this issue?

Should we have a department of peace, as well as a department of war?

What issue could advocates focus on that would significantly decrease war spending, and increase government money for nonprofits, schools, and other charities?

Could it be that part of the reason for our economic downturn is the massive increase in war spending?

What could we do to help redirect that money towards desperately needed social services, or saving the environment?