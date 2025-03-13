Why your dog is a great fundraiser

Our dog is named Pi. She’s a ten year old mutt, as frisky as a puppy, and has a talent for being directly under me when I’m cooking.

If she’s not directly under me, she’s giving me significant looks from not too far away, or barking. What does she want? FOOD!

It doesn’t matter if we’ve just fed her, she wants what we’re cooking. If we’re sitting and eating, she’s right there, liquid eyes beseeching, begging for food.

She is an EXPERT fundraiser. She is ALWAYS asking, and even though I’m no softie, she often gets what she wants. Because at some point I start to feel bad that I’m always saying no to her, or that she looks so sad. Everyone loves a happy dog. No one wants to make a happy dog sad.

So I give her a piece of cheese, and she actually smiles, her eyes light up, her tail wags, she’s a whole new dog! Her gratitude is palpable. And her happiness makes me happy. I guess you could call me a feel-good giver.

When she was at another house for a year, the people watching her did not know how to say no to her. She got very fat.

If you keep asking, if you ask in every way you can, and get a thank you for the gift out within 24 hours, the money for your nonprofit will come.

To quote my fundraising hero, Kim Klein, “Success is asking.”

How can you wag your tail at your donors?