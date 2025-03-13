Blog
Why your dog is a great fundraiser
- March 13, 2025
- Posted by: Mazarine
- Category: Acknowledgement Appeals Cultivating donors Fundraising 101
Our dog is named Pi. She’s a ten year old mutt, as frisky as a puppy, and has a talent for being directly under me when I’m cooking.
If she’s not directly under me, she’s giving me significant looks from not too far away, or barking. What does she want? FOOD!
It doesn’t matter if we’ve just fed her, she wants what we’re cooking. If we’re sitting and eating, she’s right there, liquid eyes beseeching, begging for food.
She is an EXPERT fundraiser. She is ALWAYS asking, and even though I’m no softie, she often gets what she wants. Because at some point I start to feel bad that I’m always saying no to her, or that she looks so sad. Everyone loves a happy dog. No one wants to make a happy dog sad.
So I give her a piece of cheese, and she actually smiles, her eyes light up, her tail wags, she’s a whole new dog! Her gratitude is palpable. And her happiness makes me happy. I guess you could call me a feel-good giver.
When she was at another house for a year, the people watching her did not know how to say no to her. She got very fat.
If you keep asking, if you ask in every way you can, and get a thank you for the gift out within 24 hours, the money for your nonprofit will come.
To quote my fundraising hero, Kim Klein, “Success is asking.”
How can you wag your tail at your donors?
2 Comments
-
Hi Mazarine-
It’s hard to avoid commenting on a blog post that mixes dogs with our work 🙂
The aspect of your dog Pi’s begging (or, asking) that I think is most applicable to fundraisers is that it’s asking in the kitchen, asking at the table, asking in the living room, etc. You may not ever give a bit of food in the kitchen, but perhaps you do give treats in the living room, for example. It’s about asking where people want to be donating, or volunteering, or giving in another way. There are so many “spaces” where we are involved on and offline as individuals, that there is no one-spot where everyone wants to interact with an organization. So, creating those opportunities all over will ensure that people can connect with you in the spaces they feel most comfortable.
-
To paraphrase Amy, it’s indeed hard not to comment on a post highlighting a dog! And I agree with her that asking for a treat can happen just about anywhere, which is why social media can be a great tool for asks, if we can remember that it’s not just enough to ask or say thank you, but to make that ask & thank you rewarding. Maybe even as rewarding as a happy expression and a tail wag.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.