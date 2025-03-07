Are you interested in why people do the things they do? I don’t know about you, but this is a topic of endless fascination for me. What makes one person generous, and another one stingy? What makes one person involved in your cause, while another indifferent? We all have different reasons for doing the things we do. This post is about why you might give, and why people might give to your cause.

What’s Your Donor Personality?

What do you think?

Did you recognize yourself in this quiz?

What can you do differently, starting today?

Can make a quick survey for your website, asking your donors why they give?

Can you get a system in your database for what kind of donors you have and how they prefer to receive communications?

What are your ideas for how to cater to different types of donors?