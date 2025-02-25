What is a hybrid nonprofit?

Here is a talk by Hybrid nonprofit/forprofit visionary, Priya Haji, of World of Good

When I met Priya, she had just gotten her MBA, this germ of an idea to empower women through micro-enterprise, and she turned it into the company called World of Good. In this talk, she explains how she did it, and why she did it hybrid and fair trade, and she encourages her audience to think about how they want to do good, and scale up their impact.

What do you want to build in the world? What is your dream? How do you want to maximize your impact on the world?

“Trust your dreams, find your power, build what you want to build in the world.”

“There is no static truth.” -Priya Haji