How can you help someone care about your cause?

Marketing your nonprofit is confusing in a changing world!

Where is it worth it to advertise your cause?

Do you go for newspaper ads?

Flyers?

Bumper Stickers?

Facebook groups?

Billboards?

TV ads?

Radio?

Viral video?

All of the above?

What if you have no budget?

Which ones are the most important?

Where is your audience?

How much should your marketing budget be?

How can you tell if your marketing is working?

Do you want tips on how to market your nonprofit for free?

Watch this slide presentation, email me with questions!

If you have an extra $5, then get the marketing resource on this site!