Lean Fundraising

What is it?

Lean Development is the practice of applying corporate waste-elimination strategies to the nonprofit development processes.

When to do it:

Every day, take 15 minutes and ask, “What went well today? What could have gone better?” Every week, examine your processes. Could something go faster? Could another thing eliminate waste?

You’ll need:

A list of everything you do, someone to watch you do it, an idea of where your time goes, an ability to ask dumb questions.

What to do:

Look at what has the biggest return for the least effort. Focus on this.

For more information on Lean Development, download a resource or my Lean Development chapter.