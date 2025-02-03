Advanced Fundraising: Your Career

Where do you want your fundraising career to go?

Do you want to become a Development Manager? Development Director? Executive Director? Director of Annual Giving? Director of Major Gifts? Dean? Board chair? A Social Entrepreneur? A Founder of a Hybrid nonprofit?

How do you get ahead in fundraising?

Sign up for my newsletter, and get a free 30 page e-book on how to find a fundraising job, FAST! Just put your name and email in the form to the right to get started.

Or, get serious about this, and get some coaching on your nonprofit career from me.

How do you find new opportunities? What if you’ve been fired? What if you have only been involved with organizations that were mismanaged, or dysfunctional, and now you are starting to feel disgusted with the whole field? What can light your fire again? What could be the way for you to get back into fundraising if you have left the field? What if you want to start your own consulting business?

What are your passions? Which causes call to you?

What particular title or place in fundraising calls to you?

Can you interview someone in that position currently? Find out how they did it. Is your personality suited to a particular area of fundraising? Take the quiz!

When looking for opportunities, use an RSS feed to find jobs.

If you’ve been fired, it’s not an automatic disqualification. A lot of fundraisers are fired from dysfunctional nonprofits. If they have been asked to raise a lot of money for nonperforming nonprofits, there is no way they can do that. And often a fundraiser is fired for the faults of their directors. If you’ve been fired, it’s often a sign that you know how to say no, and you need to be able to do that in this field.

To learn about how World of Good, a hybrid nonprofit was founded, see this post.

And remember, if you are looking for your next big opportunity to shine in a development role, just sign up for my e-newsletter (on the right), and get a FREE 30-page E-BOOK on how to find that next development job, FAST.

Here are my top posts on advancing in your fundraising career

Moving up in your nonprofit, how does it work?

Freelancing Your Fundraising Career

How can you become Chief Development Officer? An interview with Lisa Avra, CDO

If you’re jaded, how to get your passion back?

How to respond when a manager yells at you in front of others

How to Get Into Fundraising from Sales or Marketing

How to get OUT of fundraising and into something you like more